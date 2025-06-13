Iran launched over 100 drones at Israel in past few hours

11:00





Defrin added that some 200 Israeli fighter jets participated in the operation, striking some 100 targets, and that the attacks were continuing. Meanwhile, Jordan's civil aviation authority said the country's airspace will be closed for all flights, following other regional air authorities.

Israel's military says Iran is launching drones in retaliation for its strikes on Terhan. Brig Gen Effie Deffrin, Israel's chief army spokesman said: "In the last few hours, Iran has launched more than 100 drones toward Israel, and all the defense systems are acting to intercept the threats."