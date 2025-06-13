HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Iran launched over 100 drones at Israel in past few hours

Fri, 13 June 2025
11:00
Israel's military says Iran is launching drones in retaliation for its strikes on Terhan. Brig Gen Effie Deffrin, Israel's chief army spokesman said: "In the last few hours, Iran has launched more than 100 drones toward Israel, and all the defense systems are acting to intercept the threats."  

Defrin added that some 200 Israeli fighter jets participated in the operation, striking some 100 targets, and that the attacks were continuing. Meanwhile, Jordan's civil aviation authority said the country's airspace will be closed for all flights, following other regional air authorities.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Scene of devastation saddening: PM at crash site
LIVE! Scene of devastation saddening: PM at crash site

Modi meets Air India crash survivor in Ahmedabad
Modi meets Air India crash survivor in Ahmedabad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met those injured in the Air India plane crash at the civil hospital in Ahmedabad.

'Whoever we rescued was alive, but 2 people died on way to hospital'
'Whoever we rescued was alive, but 2 people died on way to hospital'

A local who resides near the AI-171 crash site said that people rescued injured students from the BJ Medical College. He added that people were alive when they rescued them, but two died on their way to the hospital.

Israel attacks Iran, targets nuclear facilities
Israel attacks Iran, targets nuclear facilities

In a dramatic escalation of tensions, Israel launched airstrikes early Friday targeting key nuclear facilities in and around Iran's capital Tehran.

'6 Casualties Confirmed From Our Campus'
'6 Casualties Confirmed From Our Campus'

'The people who are missing are the people who used to work in the mess.'

