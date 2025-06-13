Iran confirms death of Revolutionary Guard head in Israeli strike

09:10

Iranian state television has confirmed that General Hossein Salami, the head of Iran's Revolutionary Guard, was killed in an Israeli airstrike on Friday.



According to The Times of Israel, the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) believe that the chief of Iran's military, General Mohammad Bagheri, along with several senior nuclear scientists, were also killed in the initial wave of strikes.



While official confirmation is awaited, Israeli defense officials say the likelihood of their deaths is 'increasing'.



The Israeli military has indicated that the ongoing operation -- targeting Iran's nuclear infrastructure and long-range missile capabilities -- is expected to continue for several days.



Officials have warned of strong retaliation from Iran.



However, IDF commanders claim, "At the end of the operation, there will be no nuclear threat from Iran."



IMAGE: A building stands damaged in the aftermath of Israeli strikes, in Tehran, on June 13, 2025. Photograph: Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters