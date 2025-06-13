Indian stock market closes in red

17:36





The stock market shed gains of last week and broader markets were also seen underperforming. At the end of today's trading session, the BSE Sensex ended at 81,167.35, declining 524.62 points or 0.64 per cent, while the Nifty 50 declined 152.20 points or 0.61 per cent to 24,739.60.

The Indian stock market recovered during the day trade from its opening. Both Sensex and Nifty opened over 1.5 per cent down but closed a little over 0.6 per cent down. The stock market sheds gains of last week; broader markets are also seen underperforming.