Indian stock market closes in red

Fri, 13 June 2025
17:36
The Indian stock market recovered during the day trade from its opening. Both Sensex and Nifty opened over 1.5 per cent down but closed a little over 0.6 per cent down. The stock market sheds gains of last week; broader markets are also seen underperforming.

The stock market shed gains of last week and broader markets were also seen underperforming. At the end of today's trading session, the BSE Sensex ended at 81,167.35, declining 524.62 points or 0.64 per cent, while the Nifty 50 declined 152.20 points or 0.61 per cent to 24,739.60.

LIVE! DGCA orders intense probe of AI's Boeing Dreamliners
AI 171's blackbox recovered from rooftop of building
The ministry of civil aviation clarified that, contrary to circulating reports, a video recorder that had been recovered at the crash site was not the DFDR.

Did A Bird Strike Cause The Crash?
Air India pilots said Ahmedabad airport has long been known for bird activity near the runway, which could have contributed to the incident.

AI-171 crash: 6 identifiable bodies handed over to kin
At least 265 bodies were sent to the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital for post-mortem after the crash on Thursday. Of these, only six victims were identified as their faces were intact, inspector Chirag Gosai said.

'Flight Seemed To Descend 15 Seconds After Lift-Off'
'Loss of thrust in both engines would have left the crew with minimal options for recovery.'

