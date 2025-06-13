HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Indian embassy in Tehran issues advisory urging nationals to stay alert

Fri, 13 June 2025
08:57
image
The Embassy of India in Iran on Friday issued an advisory for Indian nationals and persons of Indian origin residing in the country amid the current situation.

In a post on social media platform X, the Embassy stated, 'In view of the current situation in Iran, all Indian nationals & persons of Indian origin in Iran are requested to remain vigilant, avoid all unnecessary movements, follow the Embassy's Social Media accounts & observe safety protocols as advised by local authorities.'

The advisory comes as Israel launched a preemptive strike against Iran.  -- ANI

LIVE! Iran confirms death of IRG head in Israeli strike

Israel attacks Iran, targets nuclear facilities

In a dramatic escalation of tensions, Israel launched airstrikes early Friday targeting key nuclear facilities in and around Iran's capital Tehran.

1 survives, at least 265 killed in AI crash in Ahmedabad

An Air India aircraft with 242 passengers on board heading to London crashed in the Meghaninagar area near Ahmedabad airport on Thursday afternoon, the police said.

'Pilots Must Have Tried Everything In 50 Seconds'

'In 50 seconds, the pilots were fighting drag, trying relight, throttling up and avoiding obstacles.''They had neither height nor speed. There was no margin.'

Medical college bears brunt of AI plane crash; 7 killed

Two other MBBS students and three relatives of doctors are missing, she said.

