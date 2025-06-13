India abstains on UNGA resolution demanding ceasefire in Gaza

09:46

Yoshita Singh, PTI



India has abstained in the UN General Assembly from a vote on a draft resolution that demanded an 'immediate, unconditional and permanent' ceasefire in Gaza.



The 193-member United Nations General Assembly voted overwhelmingly to adopt the resolution introduced by Spain that demanded an immediate, unconditional and permanent ceasefire, to be respected by all parties and recalled its demand for the immediate, dignified and unconditional release of all hostages held by Hamas and other groups.



India was among the 19 nations that abstained, while 12 nations voted against the resolution, which got 149 votes in favour.



Among the nations abstaining were Albania, Cameroon, Ecuador, Ethiopia, Malawi, Panama, South Sudan and Togo.



In the explanation of vote on the resolution titled 'Protection of civilians and upholding legal and humanitarian obligations', India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish said the resolution comes against the backdrop of worsening humanitarian situation in Gaza.



India is deeply concerned at the deepening humanitarian crisis and condemns the loss of civilian lives, he said.



Harish said India has earlier abstained on resolutions on the Israel-Palestine issue.



"Our vote today is in continuation of this in the belief that there is no other way to resolve conflicts but through dialogue and diplomacy. A joint effort should be directed towards bringing the two sides closer. For these reasons, we would abstain on this resolution."



The resolution demanded that Israel, the 'occupying power', immediately end the blockade, open all border crossings and ensure that aid reaches the Palestinian civilian population throughout the Gaza Strip immediately and at scale, in line with its obligations under international law and humanitarian principles.



It demanded that the parties fully, unconditionally and without delay implement all the provisions of Security Council resolution of June 2024, including an immediate ceasefire, the release of hostages, the return of the remains of hostages who have been killed, the exchange of Palestinian prisoners, the return of Palestinian civilians to their homes and neighbourhoods in all are as of the Gaza Strip and the full withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Gaza Strip.



Harish stressed that India has always been on the side of peace and humanity and has repeatedly called for the protection of civilians and the upholding of humanitarian obligations as well as for the safe, sustained and timely supply of humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza.



He underscored India's abiding commitment to dialogue and diplomacy, saying the country firmly believes that this is the only way forward.



"Continuing accusations and argumentation hinder the path to peace," he said, adding that India has always supported a negotiated two-state solution to the Israel-Palestine issue, leading to the establishment of a sovereign, independent and viable state of Palestine, living within secure and recognised borders side by side in peace with Israel.



"For this, we need to work towards creating conditions for the early resumption of direct peace negotiations. We hope this august Assembly will send a clear message to expand the prospect for dialogue and diplomacy towards the restoration of peace and bringing the humanitarian crisis in Gaza to an end," he said.



India has always provided humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza, both bilaterally and through the United Nations.



"We also believe that the release of remaining hostages and a ceasefire are important to ameliorate the humanitarian situation in Gaza. Our collective voice should echo this," he said.



The UNGA vote came after the 15-nation Security Council failed to adopt a similar resolution last week after the sole veto by permanent member the United States.