I'm alive as I jumped from balcony: Student at doc hostel

17:07

The dining hall of the hostel





Second-year resident doctor, Dr Tarun, says, "The fire was very intense. It was not possible to get out of my flat, so I jumped from the balcony. That's how I survived. We are not going home right now. We will go wherever we get an accommodation. We did not even have the essentials with us. We got an opportunity to get our things from inside, so that's what we are doing for now."





Assistant Professor at BJ Medical College, Dr Piyush says, "I escaped from the building and then jumped over the boundary wall in front. That's how I got a sprain. If I had waited for 15-20 seconds inside more, I would have died of suffocation or asphyxiation. Many people lived inside with their families."





Ravi Thakor was a picture of agony and pain as he went about trying to trace his mother and toddler daughter, who were at the BJ Medical College hostel mess into which Air India's Ahmedabad-London flight crashed minutes after take off, killing all but one on board.





"My mother, wife and I work at the BJ Medical College mess. Junior doctors come here to have their lunch, while food for senior doctors is packed and taken to the civil hospital as part of a tiffin service. At 1am on Thursday, we packed food and went to the hospital, while my mother and my daughter were in the mess," a distraught Thakor told reporters. Since he, his father and wife are out as part of the tiffin service, the toddler is left with the grandmother while she prepares food at the mess, Thakor said on Friday.





"At the time of the crash, my mother Sarla and daughter Aadya were in the mess. It has been 24 hours but I have not got any clue about what has happened to them. I have gone through the lists provided by authorities and have searched for them in civil and private hospitals all through the night," he said, his pain at "unresponsive" authorities evident.





"All the missing students have been located and bodies identified. Only my mother and daughter are untraceable. The guards in the mess are not letting anyone in. I think my mother and daughter may have gone to the ground floor using the stairs. All we want authorities to do is allow us to look around for our satisfaction," Thakor pleaded.

Students, professors, family members, and staff are leaving the BJ Medical College's doctors' hostel with their luggage amid high security. The London-bound Air India flight crashed into the building yesterday.