IIT student held for raping 13-year-old girl in Thane

Fri, 13 June 2025
10:14
A student from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur has been arrested for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl in Maharashtra's Thane city, police said on Friday. 

The police on Thursday arrested the 23-year-old accused based on a complaint lodged by the girl's mother and registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against him, an official said. The accused, who lives in the Kalwa area, allegedly lured the differently abled girl with new clothes and sexually assaulted her, he said. 

The official said, "The probe team has recovered a video of the sexual assault from the accused's mobile phone, which also contained objectionable videos and photos of other girls." It is suspected that the accused may have targeted more women in the past, he said, adding that further probe is underway. PTI

