Google homepage sports 'black ribbon' in homage to victims

"In memory of the victims of the tragic plane crash," reads a message when the mouse is hovered over the image of the ribbon.





The London-bound plane carrying 242 passengers and crew crashed into a medical college complex here and burst into a ball of fire on Thursday moments after takeoff. Air India has confirmed that 241 people, who were on board the AI171 flight were killed in the crash. One person has survived and is currently undergoing treatment for injuries sustained during the accident.

Internet giant Google mourned the loss of lives in the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad with an image of a black ribbon pinned prominently on the homepage of its search engine. The icon has been placed just below the search bar.