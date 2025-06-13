Exercise caution: India to nationals in Iran, Israel

11:12





In a dramatic escalation of tensions, Israel launched airstrikes early Friday targeting key nuclear facilities in and around Iran's capital Tehran.





The attack, which reportedly struck multiple sites across the country, is being described as the most serious assault on Iran since the Iran-Iraq war of the 1980s.Declaring the launch of Operation Rising Lion aimed at foiling Iran's nuclear ambitions, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed on Friday that his country has struck at the heart of the Islamic regime's nuclear programme, including its main enrichment facility in Natanz.

"Deeply concerned over recent developments," MEA says on the rise in tension between Iran and Israel. "We are closely monitoring evolving situation, including reports related to attacks on nuclear sites. India urges both sides to avoid any escalatory steps. Existing channels of dialogue, diplomacy should be utilised to work towards de-escalation. Our missions in both countries are in contact with the Indian community. All Indian nationals in the region are advised to exercise caution, stay safe."