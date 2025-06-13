HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Exercise caution: India to nationals in Iran, Israel

Fri, 13 June 2025
Share:
11:12
image
"Deeply concerned over recent developments," MEA says on the rise in tension between Iran and Israel. "We are closely monitoring evolving situation, including reports related to attacks on nuclear sites. India urges both sides to avoid any escalatory steps. Existing channels of dialogue, diplomacy should be utilised to work towards de-escalation. Our missions in both countries are in contact with the Indian community. All Indian nationals in the region are advised to exercise caution, stay safe."

In a dramatic escalation of tensions, Israel launched airstrikes early Friday targeting key nuclear facilities in and around Iran's capital Tehran.

The attack, which reportedly struck multiple sites across the country, is being described as the most serious assault on Iran since the Iran-Iraq war of the 1980s.Declaring the launch of Operation Rising Lion aimed at foiling Iran's nuclear ambitions, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed on Friday that his country has struck at the heart of the Islamic regime's nuclear programme, including its main enrichment facility in Natanz.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Scene of devastation saddening: PM at crash site
LIVE! Scene of devastation saddening: PM at crash site

Modi meets Air India crash survivor in Ahmedabad
Modi meets Air India crash survivor in Ahmedabad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met those injured in the Air India plane crash at the civil hospital in Ahmedabad.

'Whoever we rescued was alive, but 2 people died on way to hospital'
'Whoever we rescued was alive, but 2 people died on way to hospital'

A local who resides near the AI-171 crash site said that people rescued injured students from the BJ Medical College. He added that people were alive when they rescued them, but two died on their way to the hospital.

Israel attacks Iran, targets nuclear facilities
Israel attacks Iran, targets nuclear facilities

In a dramatic escalation of tensions, Israel launched airstrikes early Friday targeting key nuclear facilities in and around Iran's capital Tehran.

'6 Casualties Confirmed From Our Campus'
'6 Casualties Confirmed From Our Campus'

'The people who are missing are the people who used to work in the mess.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD