ED attaches Cong office in Chh'garh, assets of ex-min

22:16





A provisional order for attaching these properties has been issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.





The federal probe agency said in a statement that the attached assets include Congress Bhawan at Sukma district headquarters, which is in the name of Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee, a residential house at Raipur in the name of Kawasi Lakhma and a house at Sukma in the name of his son Harish Kawasi.





The value of these three assets is Rs 6.15 crore, it said.





This is the first time that the federal probe agency has attached assets of a political party under the anti-money laundering law.





A Congress spokesperson said in Raipur that the ED action was "part of BJP's political conspiracy" and added that the party will furnish records of "each and every" penny used for the construction of the office at Sukma. -- PTI

