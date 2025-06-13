HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
      
ED attaches assets of Rajasthan ex-min Mahesh Joshi, others in JJM case

Fri, 13 June 2025
20:48
Assets worth more than Rs 47 crore of various persons, including Congress leader and former Rajasthan minister Mahesh Joshi, have been attached in the money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the Jal Jeevan Mission in Rajasthan, the ED said on Friday. 

A provisional order was issued on Wednesday (June 11) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act to attach the properties belonging to Padamchand Jain, Mahesh Mittal, Sanjay Badaya, Mahesh Joshi, Vishal Saxena and their family members/associate firms, the probe agency said in a statement. 

The agency did not specify the value of attachment for these persons separately. 

It said that the attached assets include agricultural lands, residential flats and houses. 

Joshi, 70, was arrested by the federal probe agency in this case in April. Sanjay Badaya, an alleged middleman, Mahesh Mittal, proprietor of Shree Ganpati Tubewell Company and Padamchand Jain, proprietor of Shree Shyam Tubewell Company, were arrested earlier in this case, along with one person named Piyush Jain. 

The money laundering case stems from an FIR of the state anti-corruption bureau wherein it was alleged that Jain, Mittal and others were allegedly involved in giving "bribes" to public servants to obtain illegal protection, get tenders and bills sanctioned and for covering up irregularities in respect of work executed by them in various tenders received by them from the PHE department. -- PTI

