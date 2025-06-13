HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Don't address me as Kamarajar, Vijay tells supporters

Fri, 13 June 2025
22:11
Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam president and actor Vijay on Friday appealed to students, party workers and supporters to not address him as "Kamarajar" or "Ilaya Kamarajar." 

In a party event organised to felicitate students, Vijay said: "A small request. Please do not talk about 2026 (a reference to assembly election and the political aspects related to it); or address me as Kamarajar or Ilaya Kamarajar...thank you." 

The event held near here was to honour students (Assembly constituency wise-3rd phase) who have scored top marks in their 10th, 12th board exams in 2025. 

A participant in the event appealed that Vijay be addressed as 'Ilaya Kamarajar' (young Kamaraj) considering his "service" in the field of education. 

Freedom fighter and iconic Congress leader K Kamaraj is a former chief minister. 

He is popular for opening up access to education, introducing midday meal scheme for students and his services to the people. -- PTI 

