Doctors evacuate plane-crash medical college

Students, professors, family members, and staff exit BJ Medical College's doctors' hostel/ANI Video Grab





The London-bound Air India flight had tragically crashed into a residential section of the Medical College, housing doctors, students, and their families.





Second-year resident doctor Dr. Tarun, who barely escaped with his life and bearing visible injuries, shared his horrifying experience and said, "The fire was very intense. It was not possible to get out of my flat, so I jumped from the balcony. That's how I survived. We are not going home right now. We will go wherever we get an accommodation... We did not even have the essentials with us. We got an opportunity to get our things from inside, so that's what we are doing for now..."





Assistant professor Dr. Piyush recounted his narrow escape, "I escaped from the building and then jumped over the boundary wall in front. That's how I got a sprain. If I had waited for 15-20 seconds inside more, I would have died of suffocation or asphyxiation... Many people lived inside with their families..."





The Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick with 242 passengers crashed in Meghaninagar area shortly after it took off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. -- ANI

