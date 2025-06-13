HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Doctors evacuate plane-crash medical college

Fri, 13 June 2025
Share:
18:47
Students, professors, family members, and staff exit BJ Medical College's doctors' hostel/ANI Video Grab
Students, professors, family members, and staff exit BJ Medical College's doctors' hostel/ANI Video Grab
A day after the devastating AI 171, plane crash near Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, survivors--students, professors, staff, and family members--were seen evacuating with luggage from the premises BJ Medical College doctors' hostel on Friday. 

The London-bound Air India flight had tragically crashed into a residential section of the Medical College, housing doctors, students, and their families. 

Second-year resident doctor Dr. Tarun, who barely escaped with his life and bearing visible injuries, shared his horrifying experience and said, "The fire was very intense. It was not possible to get out of my flat, so I jumped from the balcony. That's how I survived. We are not going home right now. We will go wherever we get an accommodation... We did not even have the essentials with us. We got an opportunity to get our things from inside, so that's what we are doing for now..." 

Assistant professor Dr. Piyush recounted his narrow escape, "I escaped from the building and then jumped over the boundary wall in front. That's how I got a sprain. If I had waited for 15-20 seconds inside more, I would have died of suffocation or asphyxiation... Many people lived inside with their families..." 

The Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick with 242 passengers crashed in Meghaninagar area shortly after it took off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Doctors evacuate plane-crash medical college
LIVE! Doctors evacuate plane-crash medical college

DGCA orders inspection of AI's Boeing Dreamliner fleet
DGCA orders inspection of AI's Boeing Dreamliner fleet

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has directed Air India to carry out additional maintenance actions on its Boeing 787-8 and 787-9 planes equipped with Genx engines with immediate effect.

AI 171's blackbox recovered from rooftop of building
AI 171's blackbox recovered from rooftop of building

The ministry of civil aviation clarified that, contrary to circulating reports, a video recorder that had been recovered at the crash site was not the DFDR.

Air India crash: Seat near emergency exit saved Ramesh?
Air India crash: Seat near emergency exit saved Ramesh?

'11A' is among the six seats in the first row of the economy class of Air India's B787-8 planes. It is the window seat near one of the emergency exit doors as well as the aircraft galley area, according to the seat map.

'We Lost Both Of Them In One Week'
'We Lost Both Of Them In One Week'

Arjun Patolia, 36, came from London to his ancestral village Vadiya in Amreli district to immerse Bharati's ashes in the Narmada, as per her last wish.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD