DNA sampling for identification of deceased passengers underway

Fri, 13 June 2025
A process of DNA sampling for identification of deceased passengers of the Air India 171 flight is underway at the Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad. A total of 241 people onboard the Boeing 787-8, Air India flight 171, including 12 crew members, have died in the deadly Ahmedabad plane crash, Air India confirmed post-midnight on Friday. 

Earlier today, Prime Minister Modi visited the Air India plane crash site in Ahmedabad and reviewed the ground situation, a day after the AI-171 flight bound for London Gatwick crashed shortly after taking off from Ahmedabad International Airport. 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Scene of devastation saddening: PM at crash site

Modi meets Air India crash survivor in Ahmedabad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met those injured in the Air India plane crash at the civil hospital in Ahmedabad.

A local who resides near the AI-171 crash site said that people rescued injured students from the BJ Medical College. He added that people were alive when they rescued them, but two died on their way to the hospital.

In a dramatic escalation of tensions, Israel launched airstrikes early Friday targeting key nuclear facilities in and around Iran's capital Tehran.

'The people who are missing are the people who used to work in the mess.'

