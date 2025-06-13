HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
DGCA orders intense probe of AI's Boeing Dreamliners

Fri, 13 June 2025
18:07
Health workers shift the body of a victim
Aviation watchdog DGCA on Friday ordered enhanced safety inspection of Air India's Boeing 787 Dreamliner fleet, a day after 241 people onboard died in the plane crash in Ahmedabad. There are 26 Boeing 787-8s and 7 Boeing 787-9s in the fleet of Air India owned by Tata Group. 

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has directed Air India to carry out additional maintenance actions on its Boeing 787-8 and 787-9 planes that are equipped with Genx engines with immediate effect. 

These actions will be carried out in coordination with the DGCA regional offices concerned. Air India's Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft, operating a flight from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, crashed soon after take-off on Thursday afternoon. Out of the 242 people, who were on board the plane, only one person survived. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! DGCA orders intense probe of AI's Boeing Dreamliners
AI 171's blackbox recovered from rooftop of building
AI 171's blackbox recovered from rooftop of building

The ministry of civil aviation clarified that, contrary to circulating reports, a video recorder that had been recovered at the crash site was not the DFDR.

Did A Bird Strike Cause The Crash?
Did A Bird Strike Cause The Crash?

Air India pilots said Ahmedabad airport has long been known for bird activity near the runway, which could have contributed to the incident.

AI-171 crash: 6 identifiable bodies handed over to kin
AI-171 crash: 6 identifiable bodies handed over to kin

At least 265 bodies were sent to the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital for post-mortem after the crash on Thursday. Of these, only six victims were identified as their faces were intact, inspector Chirag Gosai said.

'Flight Seemed To Descend 15 Seconds After Lift-Off'
'Flight Seemed To Descend 15 Seconds After Lift-Off'

'Loss of thrust in both engines would have left the crew with minimal options for recovery.'

