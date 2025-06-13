British High Commission officials arrive in Ahmedabad

10:48





Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who on Friday morning arrived in Ahmedabad, took stock of the site of the Air India plane crash and then proceeded to the Civil Hospital in the city to meet with those injured in the mishap that took place a day ago.





The flight, which was operating from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick on June 12, 2025, carried 169 Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, seven Portuguese nationals, and one Canadian national.





The plane crashed near Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Gujarat's Ahmedabad into a resident doctors' hostel building shortly after take-off on Thursday.





Miraculously, one person has survived the deadly crash, the airline authorities said, adding that the survivor was a British national of Indian origin. A formal investigation has been launched by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) into the deadly crash of Air India flight 171 that killed 241 people onboard. -- ANI

Officials from the British High Commission have arrived at a domestic airport in Ahmedabad in the wake of a devastating plane crash that claimed the lives of 241 people, onboard the Boeing 787-8, Air India flight 171, including 12 crew members, Air India confirmed post-midnight on Friday.