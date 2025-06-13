HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
British High Commission officials arrive in Ahmedabad

Fri, 13 June 2025
10:48
Officials from the British High Commission have arrived at a domestic airport in Ahmedabad in the wake of a devastating plane crash that claimed the lives of 241 people, onboard the Boeing 787-8, Air India flight 171, including 12 crew members, Air India confirmed post-midnight on Friday. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who on Friday morning arrived in Ahmedabad, took stock of the site of the Air India plane crash and then proceeded to the Civil Hospital in the city to meet with those injured in the mishap that took place a day ago.

The flight, which was operating from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick on June 12, 2025, carried 169 Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, seven Portuguese nationals, and one Canadian national.

The plane crashed near Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Gujarat's Ahmedabad into a resident doctors' hostel building shortly after take-off on Thursday. 

Miraculously, one person has survived the deadly crash, the airline authorities said, adding that the survivor was a British national of Indian origin. A formal investigation has been launched by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) into the deadly crash of Air India flight 171 that killed 241 people onboard. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Modi meets lone survivor of Air India plane crash
LIVE! Modi meets lone survivor of Air India plane crash

Israel attacks Iran, targets nuclear facilities
Israel attacks Iran, targets nuclear facilities

In a dramatic escalation of tensions, Israel launched airstrikes early Friday targeting key nuclear facilities in and around Iran's capital Tehran.

Air India confirms 241 deaths in Ahmedabad plane crash
Air India confirms 241 deaths in Ahmedabad plane crash

Air India has confirmed that 241 people on board its London-bound flight were killed when the aircraft crashed shortly after takeoff from the Ahmedabad airport on Thursday.

'6 Casualties Confirmed From Our Campus'
'6 Casualties Confirmed From Our Campus'

'The people who are missing are the people who used to work in the mess.'

Did A Bird Strike Cause The Crash?
Did A Bird Strike Cause The Crash?

Air India pilots said Ahmedabad airport has long been known for bird activity near the runway, which could have contributed to the incident.

