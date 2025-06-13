Black Friday in markets after Israel strikes Iran

10:45





The Nifty 50 index plummeted to 24,675, losing 212 points while the BSE Sensex fell to 80,970, down by 721 points in early trade.





The sharp fall came after Israel launched an attack on Iran early Friday, sharply increasing fears of a broader regional conflict. The United States issued a statement terming the attack a unilateral military action by Israel and warned Iran against retaliating by targeting US bases and facilities in the region. -- ANI

Indian stock markets witnessed a steep fall on Friday morning, marking what many are calling a "Black Friday" for investors. Both benchmark indices opened deep in the red, reacting sharply to rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.