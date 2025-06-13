'Arrived at check-in 10 minutes late, missed flight'

12:08

Bhoomi Chauhan was delayed due to traffic congestion





While speaking to ANI on Friday, Chauhan recounted her experience, "We arrived at the check-in gate 10 minutes late, but they didn't allow me, and I returned. They said that it would delay the flight further. I was late because of traffic in the Ahmedabad city area. When I came to know that the flight had crashed, I was totally numb. I thank my mother Goddess that I am safe, but the incident is absolutely terrifying."





Chauhan's mother attributed her daughter's survival to the blessings of the Mother Goddess, telling ANI, "We thank Mother Goddess for protecting my daughter. She left her child with me, and it's all because of the Mother Goddess blessings; because of that child, she is with me.."





Chauhan's father explained that traffic congestion had caused them to arrive late at the airport, and despite their requests, they were not allowed to board the flight. "We arrived at the airport late because of traffic. We requested, but they didn't allow us. When we came out of the airport, we received the news that the plane had crashed."

Bhoomi Chauhan, a resident of Gujarat's Bharuch, narrowly escaped death when she missed Thursday's ill-fated flight which crashed, claiming the lives of 241 people on board the Boeing 787-8, Air India flight 171, including 12 crew members, Air India confirmed post-midnight on Friday.