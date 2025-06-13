HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Air India sets up help centres at Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Delhi and Gatwick airports

Fri, 13 June 2025
Share:
10:10
A NDRF team at the site
A NDRF team at the site
Air India has set up assistance centres in Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Delhi, and Gatwick (London) airports for the relatives and friends of the victims of the plane crash in Ahmedabad, the airline said on Friday. 

These centres are facilitating travel of family members to Ahmedabad, Air India said in a statement. A London-bound Boeing 787-8 aircraft crashed into a medical college complex and erupted into flames shortly after taking off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on Thursday, killing 241 of the 242 people on board in one of the country's worst air disasters.

The friends & relatives assistance centres have been set up at the four airports to provide support and take care of the needs of the families and loved ones of those aboard flight AI171, the airline said in the statement. Besides, the airline has also set up a dedicated passenger hotline number -- 1800 5691 444 -- for those calling from within India and +918062779200 for those calling from outside India. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Modi meets lone survivor of Air India plane crash
LIVE! Modi meets lone survivor of Air India plane crash

Israel attacks Iran, targets nuclear facilities
Israel attacks Iran, targets nuclear facilities

In a dramatic escalation of tensions, Israel launched airstrikes early Friday targeting key nuclear facilities in and around Iran's capital Tehran.

Air India confirms 241 deaths in Ahmedabad plane crash
Air India confirms 241 deaths in Ahmedabad plane crash

Air India has confirmed that 241 people on board its London-bound flight were killed when the aircraft crashed shortly after takeoff from the Ahmedabad airport on Thursday.

'6 Casualties Confirmed From Our Campus'
'6 Casualties Confirmed From Our Campus'

'The people who are missing are the people who used to work in the mess.'

Did A Bird Strike Cause The Crash?
Did A Bird Strike Cause The Crash?

Air India pilots said Ahmedabad airport has long been known for bird activity near the runway, which could have contributed to the incident.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD