Air India flight from Phuket to Delhi makes emergency landing in Thailand after bomb threat

Fri, 13 June 2025
12:11
An Air India flight from Thailand's Phuket to New Delhi received a bomb threat on Friday and made an emergency landing on the island, according to airport authorities cited by Reuters news agency. 

The Air India flight AI 379 took off from Phuket at 9.30 and was on its way to New Delhi before it was diverted. The flight has now landed back at the Phuket International Airport. According to the airport's Facebook page, it is following its bomb threat protocol as stated in the Airport Contingency Plan (ACP). -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Scene of devastation saddening: PM at crash site
LIVE! Scene of devastation saddening: PM at crash site

Modi meets Air India crash survivor in Ahmedabad
Modi meets Air India crash survivor in Ahmedabad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met those injured in the Air India plane crash at the civil hospital in Ahmedabad.

'Whoever we rescued was alive, but 2 people died on way to hospital'
'Whoever we rescued was alive, but 2 people died on way to hospital'

A local who resides near the AI-171 crash site said that people rescued injured students from the BJ Medical College. He added that people were alive when they rescued them, but two died on their way to the hospital.

Israel attacks Iran, targets nuclear facilities
Israel attacks Iran, targets nuclear facilities

In a dramatic escalation of tensions, Israel launched airstrikes early Friday targeting key nuclear facilities in and around Iran's capital Tehran.

'6 Casualties Confirmed From Our Campus'
'6 Casualties Confirmed From Our Campus'

'The people who are missing are the people who used to work in the mess.'

