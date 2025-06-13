HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Air India diverts multiple flights amid Iran airspace closure

Fri, 13 June 2025
10:25
The statement issued by Iran in the aftermath of the strikes
Air India on Friday announced that several of its international flights were either diverted or sent back to their origin due to the emerging situation in Iran and the closure of its airspace. 

In a post on social media platform X, the airline said that due to the emerging situation in Iran, the subsequent closure of its airspace and in view of the safety of our passengers, Air India flights are either being diverted or returning to their origin.

Air India expressed regret over the inconvenience caused to its passengers and assured that every effort was being made to minimise the disruption. "We regret the inconvenience caused to our passengers due to this unforeseen disruption and are making every effort to minimise it, including providing accommodation for passengers. 

"Refunds on cancellation or complimentary rescheduling are also being offered to guests who opt for it. Alternative arrangements are being made to fly passengers to their destinations." 

The airline also advised passengers to check their flight status before travelling, as tensions escalated sharply following Israel's preemptive strike on Iran. According to The Times of Israel, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz confirmed the strike and declared a nationwide emergency in light of the unfolding developments.

