AI plane crash: Google homepage sports 'black ribbon' in memory of victims

Fri, 13 June 2025
Internet giant Google mourned the loss of lives in the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad with an image of a black ribbon pinned prominently on the homepage of its search engine. 

The icon has been placed just below the search bar. 

"In memory of the victims of the tragic plane crash," reads a message when the mouse is hovered over the image of the ribbon. 

The London-bound plane carrying 242 passengers and crew crashed into a medical college complex in Ahmedabad and burst into a ball of fire on Thursday moments after takeoff. 

Air India has confirmed that 241 people, who were on board the AI171 flight were killed in the crash. 

One person has survived and is currently undergoing treatment for injuries sustained during the accident. Besides 169 Indians, 53 British, one Canadian and seven Portuguese nationals were on board the flight that crashed near the Ahmedabad airport. 

The 11-year-old aircraft -- Boeing 737 Dreamliner -- could be seen from miles away, losing altitude rapidly and combusting in a fiery blaze that sent plumes of thick black smoke spiralling up in the air. 

The twin-engine wide-body aircraft crashed in the city civil hospital and BJ Medical College outside the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport perimeter. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! AI plane crash: Police file accidental death case
LIVE! AI plane crash: Police file accidental death case

Will be transparent in communication on plane crash: Tata
Will be transparent in communication on plane crash: Tata

In an internal communication to the employees, he also said that when Tata Sons took over Air India, ensuring the safety of its passengers was its first and foremost priority and "there was no compromising on it."

'Flight Seemed To Descend 15 Seconds After Lift-Off'
'Flight Seemed To Descend 15 Seconds After Lift-Off'

'Loss of thrust in both engines would have left the crew with minimal options for recovery.'

'6 Casualties Confirmed From Our Campus'
'6 Casualties Confirmed From Our Campus'

'The people who are missing are the people who used to work in the mess.'

No help from AI or govt: Father of deceased crew member
No help from AI or govt: Father of deceased crew member

21-year-old Nganthoi Sharma Kongbrailatpam was part of the cabin crew in Air India flight AI 171, a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, which crashed near Ahmedabad airport on Thursday.

