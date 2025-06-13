AI plane crash: Aaditya Thackeray asks party men not to celebrate his birthday

01:45





"I have decided to not celebrate my birthday tomorrow, as earlier planned....Seeing today's tragic events that have unfolded, my prayers, like everyone else's are with the victims and their families," he said on X.





"I will humbly request everyone who planned/ wished to meet and greet me tomorrow, to kindly honour my request," the former Maharashtra minister said.





A London-bound Air India flight carrying 242 passengers and crew from Ahmedabad crashed soon after take-off on Thursday afternoon. -- PTI

