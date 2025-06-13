26 hospitalised after carbon monoxide discharge at industrial unit near Mumbai

23:00





They complained of nausea and irritation in the eyes, the Turbhe MIDC police station official said.





"As per preliminary information, there was discharge of carbon monoxide due to a power failure and snag in a generator. Further probe into the incident is underway," he added. -- PTI

