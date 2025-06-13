HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

2 held, main conspirator absconding in Punjab influencer murder case

Fri, 13 June 2025
Share:
18:32
image
Two men were arrested in connection with the murder of Punjab-based social media influencer Kanchan Kumari, who was found dead in an abandoned car in a parking lot in Bathinda, the police said on Friday. 

Senior superintendent of police, Amneet Kondal, said two of the three people involved in the killing were arrested, while the main conspirator is absconding. 

Jaspreet Singh (32) of Moga and Nimarjit Singh (21) of Tarn Taran were arrested while Amritpal Singh Mehron is at large, the SSP said, adding that the search for the third accused, a self-styled Sikh radical leader, is on. 

Jaspreet and Nimarjit, both identified as 'Nihangs', were arrested early on Friday morning. 

The 30-year-old influencer, known on Instagram as 'Kamal Kaur Bhabhi' with 384,000 followers, also operated a YouTube channel called 'Funny Bhabhi TV,' which had 236,000 subscribers. Kanchan, a resident of Lachman colony in Ludhiana, was allegedly strangled to death, the SSP said. 

During the preliminary probe, the arrested men said they killed Kanchan for uploading "immoral and vulgar content that hurt the community's sentiments". 

Mehron had allegedly approached Kanchan the previous week on the pretext of a business meeting and later, she was invited to Bathinda for a paid promotion, the SSP said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Doctors evacuate plane-crash medical college
LIVE! Doctors evacuate plane-crash medical college

DGCA orders inspection of AI's Boeing Dreamliner fleet
DGCA orders inspection of AI's Boeing Dreamliner fleet

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has directed Air India to carry out additional maintenance actions on its Boeing 787-8 and 787-9 planes equipped with Genx engines with immediate effect.

AI 171's blackbox recovered from rooftop of building
AI 171's blackbox recovered from rooftop of building

The ministry of civil aviation clarified that, contrary to circulating reports, a video recorder that had been recovered at the crash site was not the DFDR.

Air India crash: Seat near emergency exit saved Ramesh?
Air India crash: Seat near emergency exit saved Ramesh?

'11A' is among the six seats in the first row of the economy class of Air India's B787-8 planes. It is the window seat near one of the emergency exit doors as well as the aircraft galley area, according to the seat map.

'We Lost Both Of Them In One Week'
'We Lost Both Of Them In One Week'

Arjun Patolia, 36, came from London to his ancestral village Vadiya in Amreli district to immerse Bharati's ashes in the Narmada, as per her last wish.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD