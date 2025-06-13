2 held, main conspirator absconding in Punjab influencer murder case

18:32





Senior superintendent of police, Amneet Kondal, said two of the three people involved in the killing were arrested, while the main conspirator is absconding.





Jaspreet Singh (32) of Moga and Nimarjit Singh (21) of Tarn Taran were arrested while Amritpal Singh Mehron is at large, the SSP said, adding that the search for the third accused, a self-styled Sikh radical leader, is on.





Jaspreet and Nimarjit, both identified as 'Nihangs', were arrested early on Friday morning.





The 30-year-old influencer, known on Instagram as 'Kamal Kaur Bhabhi' with 384,000 followers, also operated a YouTube channel called 'Funny Bhabhi TV,' which had 236,000 subscribers. Kanchan, a resident of Lachman colony in Ludhiana, was allegedly strangled to death, the SSP said.





During the preliminary probe, the arrested men said they killed Kanchan for uploading "immoral and vulgar content that hurt the community's sentiments".





Mehron had allegedly approached Kanchan the previous week on the pretext of a business meeting and later, she was invited to Bathinda for a paid promotion, the SSP said. -- PTI

