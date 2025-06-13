HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

16 people get life sentence in Varanasi BJP leader's murder case

Fri, 13 June 2025
Share:
22:45
image
A fast track court here sentenced 16 men to life imprisonment for the murder of a local BJP leader in an altercation three years ago, a counsel said Friday. 

Advocate Prem Prakash Gautam said the court on Thursday convicted them of murder, conspiracy, and rioting. 

"A fast track court of Justice Kuldeep Singh on Friday awarded life imprisonment to all 16 accused after convicting them in the case," Gautam said. 

The incident took place on the night of October 12, 2022, after BJP leader Pashupati Nath Singh protested against open drinking at a country liquor shop near his house, and advised the youths to refrain. 

"The argument escalated so much that within a short time, 30 to 40 people attacked Pashupati Singh with sticks, rods and iron rods," the lawyer said. 

"The attackers also brutally attacked his son, Rajan Singh, who came to save him after hearing the noise. The seriously injured father and son were taken to the hospital, where doctors declared Pashupati Singh dead," he said. 

Rajan Singh, who was treated for injuries for several months at the hospital, pursued justice for his father. Police had originally booked 18 people in the case, of which 16 were arrested. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! ED attaches Cong office in Chh'garh, assets of ex-min
LIVE! ED attaches Cong office in Chh'garh, assets of ex-min

AI crash: Police file accidental death case; probe launched
AI crash: Police file accidental death case; probe launched

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau has already launched a formal investigation into the incident.

AI 171's blackbox recovered from rooftop of building
AI 171's blackbox recovered from rooftop of building

The ministry of civil aviation clarified that, contrary to circulating reports, a video recorder that had been recovered at the crash site was not the DFDR.

How flight data recorders assist in aircraft crash probes
How flight data recorders assist in aircraft crash probes

In modern aircraft, there are cockpit voice recorder and digital flight data recorder.

'We Lost Both Of Them In One Week'
'We Lost Both Of Them In One Week'

Arjun Patolia, 36, came from London to his ancestral village Vadiya in Amreli district to immerse Bharati's ashes in the Narmada, as per her last wish.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD