Very nice of Musk to apologise, says Trump

Thu, 12 June 2025
12:47
US President Donald Trump has said that it was "very nice" of Elon Musk to apologise after billionaire entreprenuer admitted he had gone "too far" in his personal attacks during a public fallout between the two men last week. "Look, I have no hard feelings," Trump said in an interview to New York Post's debut podcast episode "Pod Force One." 

Trump said that he could "patch things up" with the Tesla CEO.. "I was really surprised that that happened. He went after a bill that's phenomenal. ...He just -- I think he feels very badly that he said that, actually." 

When asked whether he would ever go back to a regular relationship with Musk, Trump told the interviewer Miranda Devine on the New York Post podcast, "I guess I could, but we have to straighten out the country." "And my sole function now is getting this country back to a level higher than it's ever been. And I think we can do that," he said in the New York Post interview Musk, 53, had on Wednesday took to X to write, "I regret some of my posts about President @realDonaldTrump last week. They went too far."

Prior to posting on X, CNN reported on June 11 citing two anonymous sources that Musk called President Donald Trump Monday night, after Vice President JD Vance and White House chief of staff Susie Wiles spoke by phone on Friday with the tech billionaaire and the three discussed the feud.

