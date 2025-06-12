HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
US pulls out diplomats, military families from West Asia

Thu, 12 June 2025
08:39
image
The United States State and Defence Departments have begun moving non-essential personnel out of several locations across West Asia amid growing regional tensions, CNN reported citing US officials and sources familiar with the matter.

While the exact cause of the shift in posture remains unclear, a defence official told CNN that US Central Command (CENTCOM) is monitoring 'developing tension in the Middle East'.

President Donald Trump, commenting on the situation, said, "They are being moved out because it could be a dangerous place... we've given notice to move out, and we'll see what happens."

CNN reported that the voluntary departure of military dependents from locations across the region has been authorised by Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth.

"The safety and security of our service members and their families remains our highest priority," an official said.

CENTCOM commander General Michael Kurilla postponed his scheduled testimony before a Senate committee due to the evolving situation, according to a defence official.

The State Department, in coordination with the Pentagon, is also preparing to order the departure of non-essential personnel from US embassies in Iraq, Bahrain, and Kuwait, as well as the consulate in Erbil, Iraqi Kurdistan, CNN reported.

A local Iraqi official, however, stated that the movements were not connected to the security environment in Iraq.

A State Department spokesperson said, "President Trump is committed to keeping Americans safe, both at home and abroad... Based on our latest analysis, we decided to reduce the footprint of our Mission in Iraq."

The department also updated its travel advisory, citing 'heightened regional tensions' as the reason for the ordered departure.

President Trump expressed waning confidence in reaching a new nuclear agreement with Iran, telling a New York Post podcast that Tehran may be 'delaying' the deal.

"I'm getting more and more less confident about it... Something happened to them," Trump said, adding that his instincts suggest the deal is increasingly unlikely.   -- ANI

IMAGE: An anti-US mural on a building in Tehran. Photograph: Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters

