UP: Youth accused of raping 6-year-old arrested after encounter

Thu, 12 June 2025
13:46
Representational image
A 26-year-old man accused of raping a six-year-old girl was arrested following an encounter with the police in Ghatampur area of Kanpur on Thursday, the police said.

The accused, identified as Shivam Sachan alias Kallu,, sustained a bullet injury in his right leg in the retaliatory police firing.

Sachan allegedly raped the minor girl, leaving her severely injured on Tuesday night. The survivor was immediately shifted to the Lala Lajpat Rai (LLR) Hospital, where her condition remains critical.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Deependra Nath Chaudhary said police teams were conducting a search and combing operation in the Ramsari jungle area when they received information that the accused was hiding there.

Upon encountering the police team, the accused fired a couple of rounds from his country-made pistol.

One bullet struck the bulletproof jacket of Station House Officer (Ghatampur) Dhananjay Kumar Pandey, who had a narrow escape. 

The police resorted to retaliatory fire, resulting in the accused sustaining a bullet wound to his right leg, DCP Chaudhary added.

Initially, Sachan attempted to mislead the police, but during subsequent interrogation, he confessed to the crime, the DCP said.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Ghatampur, Krishnakant Yadav, said after raping the girl, Sachan had returned home, changed his clothes, and then joined the victim's family in their search for the girl. 

