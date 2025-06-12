Trump describes AI crash as 'one of the worst in aviation history'

23:43





"The plane crash was terrible. I've already told them (India), anything we can do. It's a big country, a strong country, and they'll handle it, I'm sure, Trump said in response to a question at the White House during an event. Trump added that he has let India know that anything we can do, we'll be over there immediately. You know, we saw the plane. It looked like it was flying pretty well. It didn't look like there was an explosion. Just looked like the engines maybe lost power but boy that is a terrible crash. It's one of the worst in aviation history," he said.





A London-bound Air India plane carrying 242 passengers and crew crashed in a residential area in Ahmedabad minutes after taking off, possibly killing almost everyone on board in one of India's worst air disasters.





There were 169 Indians, 53 British, one Canadian and seven Portuguese nationals onboard apart from 12 crew members. Trump said the crash was "horrific" and it "looks like most are gone".





However, he noted that there might be a couple of survivors. -- PTI

