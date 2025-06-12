Trump acknowledges Musk's apology

10:11

File pic





Leavitt, in her media briefing, said that after the incident, the government has started to focus on the business of the American people.





"The President acknowledged the statement that Elon put out this morning and he is appreciative of it and we are continuing to focus on the business of the American people," she said.





When asked if the administration started a review of Musk's government contract- something that the President said he's considering, Leavitt said nothing like that has started as of now. "Currently have no efforts have been made on that front as far as I'm aware," she said.





On Wednesday, Musk said in a post on X, "I regret some of my posts about President Donald Trump last week. They went too far."





Musk called Trump on Monday night, as per CNN, before saying early on Wednesday that he regrets some of his social media posts about the President during their very public blow-up last week.





The call with the President, which lasted just moments, came after Vice President JD Vance and White House chief of staff Susie Wiles spoke by phone with Musk on Friday, when which the three discussed the feud between Trump and the tech billionaire, two sources familiar with the discussion told CNN.





Republican lawmakers and high-profile Trump allies have spent the last week quietly reaching out to Musk, urging him to not only reconcile with the President but also support his domestic policy bill.





During Musk's time as Trump's "first buddy," many of the President's closest advisers formed their own relationships with the tech billionaire, which they leaned on after the messy public break-up between the two men to try and bring Musk back around. -- ANI

White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt on Wednesday (local time) said that US President Donald Trump acknowledged Tesla CEO Elon Musk's apology for his comments.