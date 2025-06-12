HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Thick plumes of smoke bellow from Air India flight

Thu, 12 June 2025
14:36
If you've just joined us: An Air India flight crashed minutes after taking off from Gujarat's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad on Thursday. The flight that was travelling to London had 242 passengers on board. Visuals from the crash showed thick plumes of smoke at the airport.

"Flight AI171, operating Ahmedabad-London Gatwick, was involved in an incident today, 12 June 2025. At this moment, we are ascertaining the details and will share further updates at the earliest on http://airindia.com and on our X handle," says the airlines.    

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Air India plane with 242 pax crashes near Ahmedabad
No hard feelings: Trump accepts Elon Musk's apology
United States President Donald Trump has said that it was 'very nice' of Elon Musk to apologise after billionaire entreprenuer admitted he had gone 'too far' in his personal attacks during a public fallout between the two men last week.

Ex-Army man kills daughter-in-law for refusing to remarry
An ex-Army man allegedly shot dead his widowed daughter-in-law in Morena district of Madhya Pradesh after she turned down his demand to remarry within the family, her kin and police said on Thursday.

How SpaceX Can Speed Up Shuks' Mission
'The solution is to replace, clean up, retest and proceed.''There is nothing to worry about if corrected.'

15 Things You Must Know About Rakesh Sharma
Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma was the first Indian to travel to space in 1984. Here's what you should know about the national icon.

