Thick plumes of smoke bellow from Air India flight

14:36





"Flight AI171, operating Ahmedabad-London Gatwick, was involved in an incident today, 12 June 2025. At this moment, we are ascertaining the details and will share further updates at the earliest on http://airindia.com and on our X handle," says the airlines.

If you've just joined us: An Air India flight crashed minutes after taking off from Gujarat's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad on Thursday. The flight that was travelling to London had 242 passengers on board. Visuals from the crash showed thick plumes of smoke at the airport.