Stunned, saddened, heartbroken: PM on plane crash

Thu, 12 June 2025
16:11
This man's sister was on the plane
This man's sister was on the plane
Air India plane crash reactions: 
PM Narendra Modi tweets, "The tragedy in Ahmedabad has stunned and saddened us. It is heartbreaking beyond words. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with everyone affected by it. Have been in touch with Ministers and authorities who are working to assist those affected."


Family of a passenger on board the flight: "My sister was going to London. She had her flight around 1.10 pm, but the flight crashed," says Bhawna Patel as she arrived at the Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad.


Family of a passenger on board the flight: "My sister-in-law was going to London. Within an hour, I got news that the plane had crashed. So I have come here," says Poonam Patel.


Mother of student who was at the hostel when plane dove into it: "My son had gone to the hostel during lunch break, and the plane crashed there. My son is safe, and I have spoken to him. He jumped from the second floor, so he suffered some injuries," says Ramila, who reached the civil hospital in Ahmedabad.


Keir Starmer, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, tweets, "The scenes emerging of a London-bound plane carrying many British nationals crashing in the Indian city of Ahmedabad are devastating. I am being kept updated as the situation develops, and my thoughts are with the passengers and their families at this deeply distressing time."

An Air India aircraft with 242 passengers on board heading to London crashed in the Meghaninagar area near Ahmedabad airport on Thursday afternoon, the police said.

There were also seven Portuguese nationals and one Canadian on board the Air India flight that crashed in Ahmedabad.

Soon after the takeoff, the pilot of ill-fated Air India aircraft gave a Mayday call to the Ahmedabad air traffic controller.

Air India Chairman N Chandrasekaran on Thursday said the airlines is doing everything to assist the emergency response teams at the plane crash site and will provide all necessary support to those impacted by the mishap.

