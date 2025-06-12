HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Sonam's cousin paid hitmen hired for Raja's murder

Thu, 12 June 2025
A marriage that ended in murder
A cousin of Sonam Raghuvanshi had cleared the first tranche of payment to the three hitmen who were hired to murder her husband, Raja Raghuvanshi, in Meghalaya last month, police officers probing the case said on Thursday, reports NDTV. 

While five people have been arrested so far, Sonam's cousin brother Jitendra Raghuvanshi has now come under the police's scanner for his possible involvement in the crime that has sent shockwaves across the country.

According to the police, Jitendra's UPI account was used to pay the first installment of the money that was promised to hitmen Akash Rajput, Vishal Singh Chauhan and Anand Kurmi by Sonam on May 23 - the day Raja was murdered.

It could not be immediately ascertained if Jitendra had facilitated the payment before or after the crime was committed.

Jitendra is a part of the family business that is mostly monitored by Sonam, and reportedly oversees the expenses, police said. "We are trying to find out if he was aware of the reason behind the payment," one of the officers said.

