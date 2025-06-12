Sonam's cousin paid hitmen hired for Raja's murder

13:28

A marriage that ended in murder





While five people have been arrested so far, Sonam's cousin brother Jitendra Raghuvanshi has now come under the police's scanner for his possible involvement in the crime that has sent shockwaves across the country.





According to the police, Jitendra's UPI account was used to pay the first installment of the money that was promised to hitmen Akash Rajput, Vishal Singh Chauhan and Anand Kurmi by Sonam on May 23 - the day Raja was murdered.





It could not be immediately ascertained if Jitendra had facilitated the payment before or after the crime was committed.

Jitendra is a part of the family business that is mostly monitored by Sonam, and reportedly oversees the expenses, police said. "We are trying to find out if he was aware of the reason behind the payment," one of the officers said.

