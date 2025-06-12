'Sonam never talked to Raja properly before marriage'

11:29





In an exclusive chat with NDTV, Arpit said Raja and Sonam's families - both from Madhya Pradesh's Indore - also met a couple of times and visited each other, before fixing the marriage at the woman's residence on February 10.





The details emerge at a time when Raja's murder by Sonam, just days after their marriage on May 11, has sent waves of shock and grief through both the families and left them distraught. The case initially came to light as that of a "missing couple", after Raja and Sonam could not be traced during their honeymoon in Meghalaya, but gradually took a tragic turn and revealed a shocking betrayal. Sonam was in love with Raj Kushwaha and had plotted and hired three hitmen to get rid of Raja.





"The two families did not know each other before Raja and Sonam's marriage. There is an application where Raghuvanshi families look for marriage prospects. It was through this application that we found a match for Raja," Arpit said.





"Both families gradually began meeting and visiting each other and eventually decided to proceed with the marriage. They finalised the wedding on February 10 at Sonam's house," he added.





Raja, however, struggled to receive Sonam's attention over the phone, Arpit said. "He used to tell us that he never used to get to talk to Sonam properly over the phone. She would always say that she is busy with her business. She and her brother would oversee the family business. My cousin wanted to discuss the marriage preparations but she wasn't available," he said.





"My brother once told her he is also busy with his business, and that both of them will have to take out time for the marriage preparations," he added. Raja's cousin said Sonam never gave an impression that she was unhappy with the marriage plan. "We first thought they must have gone missing when there was no information on their whereabouts during their honeymoon. But as the information started trickling in, we were shocked. First, we found our cousin's body, then, we learnt that Sonam was the mastermind," he said.





He said Raja's family was terribly worried and even prayed for Sonam's safety after she went "missing", even as his body was recovered from a gorge in the northeastern state. "We all prayed that Sonam would return home safely and quickly. But when the details started to pour in, we couldn't help but wonder whom did we pray for?"

Raja Raghuvanshi and Sonam's families were not familiar with one another and met through a matrimonial app while seeking partners for their children, the former's cousin, Arpit, has said.