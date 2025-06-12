Sebi Introduces UPI Validation To Curb Frauds

10:06





The move ensures investors pay only to authorised entities, reducing the risk of fraudulent transactions.





Effective October 1, intermediaries such as stockbrokers, research analysts, and investment advisors must adopt the new UPI ID format, which will appear as abc.bkr@validhdfc and xyz.mf@validhdfcTo enhance visibility, a green 'thumbs up' icon will accompany the verified UPI IDs, aiding non-English speakers in authentication.





The new system will have no impact on existing SIPs but fresh investments must use the new handles.





Around 8,000 to 9,000 intermediaries will migrate to the system.





The daily UPI limit of Rs 5 lakh remains for capital market transactions.





Banks will issue '@valid' IDs only after verifying intermediaries on Sebi's portal. Old UPI handles can run parallel during a transition period before being phased out.





Sebi Chairperson Tuhin Kanta Pandey emphasised that Sebi will carry out investor education and awareness campaigns over the next two years. Additionally, the regulator is developing 'Sebi Check', a tool to verify UPI IDs and bank details of intermediaries.





The National Payments Corporation of India will issue operational guidelines, and misuse of these handles for non-payment purposes will be prohibited.





-- Khushboo Tiwari, Business Standard

