SBI Hires Over 13,455 Jr Execs

SBI Chairman C S Setty said the total recruitment across categories is about 18,000 people, out of which 13,500 will be clerical recruitment, 3,000 probationary officers and local-based officers.





-- Business Standard

State Bank of India has hired 13,455 junior executives to enhance customer experience at its 22,937 branches spread across the country.The recruitment is aimed at filling vacancies across the country, making it one of the most significant recruitment drives in the industry, it said in a press release.