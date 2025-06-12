HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Russia returns bodies of over 1,200 Ukrainian soldiers

Thu, 12 June 2025
Russia has returned the remains of 1,212 Ukrainian soldiers in the latest exchange with Kiev, RT reported, citing Kremlin official Vladimir Medinsky. The bodies, recovered from multiple front-line regions, mark a continued effort in the humanitarian coordination between the two nations. According to RT, the Ukrainian Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War first announced the transfer. 

The remains were recovered from Kursk, Donetsk, Lugansk, Kherson, and Zaporozhye regions of Russia, along with Ukraine's Kharkiv region. No individual identities were released. Meanwhile, Russia received the remains of 27 of its soldiers during the exchange. 

RT further reported that Medinsky, Moscow's chief negotiator in talks with Kiev, stated on Telegram that both sides had agreed to initiate "urgent sanitary exchanges" involving severely wounded prisoners of war. 

He emphasized Russia's commitment, saying, "Russia does not abandon its own people." The exchange followed discussions held earlier this month in Istanbul. As per RT, Moscow had earlier offered to return over 6,000 Ukrainian bodies but accused Kiev of delaying acceptance. Despite logistical setbacks, Russian Lieutenant General Aleksandr Zorin affirmed Moscow's intent to uphold the agreement, calling it a "purely humanitarian action." -- ANI

