Road to death: Can you drive on Bhopal's 90 deg bridge?

Thu, 12 June 2025
12:14
A railway overbridge (RoB) built near Aishbagh Stadium in Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal has become the talk of the town even before its official launch as it has a peculiar 90 degrees turn, with locals residents raising concerns over potential risks to commuters. 

Officials associated with its construction argue that they had no other option than building it this way given the paucity of land and the presence of a metro rail station nearby.

This RoB, which is almost ready, is aimed at facilitating the movement of people from Mahamai Ka Bagh, Pushpa Nagar, and the station area to New Bhopal.

Before its construction began in March 2023, the government had said that once it becomes operational, people of Aishbagh area will neither have to wait at the railway crossing nor will they have to take a long detour. It also claimed that about three lakh people will benefit from it every day.

This overbridge, built at a cost of Rs 18 crore, is 648 metres long and 8.5 metres wide, the officials said.

However, due to its ninety degree turn, social media users as well as local residents have raised question marks over its design.This kind of turn can lead to accidents as vehicles may find it difficult to negotiate the turn due to the angle, they said.

However, Public Works Department (Bridge Department) Chief Engineer V D Verma told PTI, "Due to the metro station, there is limited availability of land at the point. Due to the lack of land, there was no other option. The purpose of the RoB is to connect the two colonies." Only small vehicles will run on this overbridge, he said, adding that heavy vehicles will not be allowed to use it."

