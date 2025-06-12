Protests flare across US, LA imposes curfew for 2nd night

11:56

Protestors and police clash in Washington. Pic: Reuters/David Swanson





Downtown Los Angeles is now under curfew for a second night as protests against ICE raids and troop deployments in the city continue for a sixth day, reports CNN.





Similar protests have popped up across the US, including in New York, Seattle, Chicago, Austin, Las Vegas and Washington, DC. The mayor of Spokane, Washington, announced a state of emergency and a curfew after protesters blocked roads to protest ICE activity.





The 700 Marines mobilized to the LA area have completed their training and will be deployed within the next 48 hours, US Northern Command says. Meanwhile, a hearing is scheduled for Thursday on California's push to limit how the Trump administration can use the Marines and the National Guard in the state.

Protests over immigration enforcement raids and President Donald Trump's move to mobilize the National Guard and Marines in Los Angeles are spreading nationwide and are expected to continue into the weekend.