Possibility of survivors can't be ruled out: Top cop

18:45

Ahmedabad police commissioner GS Malik said possibility of survivors in Thursday's Air India plane crash cannot be ruled.

He said rescue operations are underway at the site of the crash in Meghaninagar close to Ahmedabad international airport.





The Air India Ahmedabad-London flight, with 230 passengers and 12 crew members on board, crashed minutes after taking off at 1:39pm.. Videos showed the jet losing altitude before crashing, triggering a ball of fire followed by thick plumes of smoke rising into the sky.





"Possibility of survivors in the plane crash incident cannot be ruled out. Our rescue operations at the site are still ongoing. Some people have been taken to hospital," Malik said. -- PTI