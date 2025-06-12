HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Possibility of survivors can't be ruled out: Top cop

Thu, 12 June 2025
18:45
Ahmedabad police commissioner GS Malik said possibility of survivors in Thursday's Air India plane crash cannot be ruled.
  
He said rescue operations are underway at the site of the crash in Meghaninagar close to Ahmedabad international airport.

The Air India Ahmedabad-London flight, with 230 passengers and 12 crew members on board, crashed minutes after taking off at 1:39pm.. Videos showed the jet losing altitude before crashing, triggering a ball of fire followed by thick plumes of smoke rising into the sky.

"Possibility of survivors in the plane crash incident cannot be ruled out. Our rescue operations at the site are still ongoing. Some people have been taken to hospital," Malik said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Air India plane crash: 1 survivor found, says police
LIVE! Air India plane crash: 1 survivor found, says police

Plane crash: Charred bodies, debris at medical college premises
Plane crash: Charred bodies, debris at medical college premises

The area around the crash site is densely populated.

Air India plane crash: Maha MP's relative among cabin crew
Air India plane crash: Maha MP's relative among cabin crew

Aparna Mahadik, 42, was on board the Air India flight AI171 that tragically crashed shortly after take off from Ahmedabad airport. The Boeing 787 Dreamliner was carrying 242 people.

'Such Crashes Are One-In-A-Million'
'Such Crashes Are One-In-A-Million'

'A Mayday at 600-800 feet followed by descent to 450 feet suggests the pilot still had control.'

A look at deadliest air crashes in India
A look at deadliest air crashes in India

After a London-bound Air India aircraft crashed shortly after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport on Thursday, the spotlight is back on India's history with aviation disasters.

