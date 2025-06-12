Plane crash: Pak PM, his brother Nawaz extend condolences

20:35

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday expressed grief over the Air India plane crash in Ahmadabad and extended condolences to the families of the victims.





The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, carrying 242 people, crashed shortly after takeoff near the Ahmedabad Airport.





"Saddened by the tragic crash of Air India flight near Ahmedabad today. We extend our condolences to the families of the victims grieving this immense loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by this heartbreaking tragedy," Shehbaz said in a post on X.





His elder brother and three-time former premier Nawaz Sharif offered condolences to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of India over the loss of life in the plane crash, saying this devastating loss transcends borders and reminds us of our shared humanity.





"My heartfelt condolences to the families of the precious lives lost in the tragic Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad. This devastating loss transcends borders and reminds us of our shared humanity. My deepest sympathies to Prime Minister Modi and the people of India," Nawaz, the ruling PML-N supremo, said in a post on X.





Pakistan People's Party Chairman and former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said: "Saddened to hear a tragic incident occurred earlier today. Where an Air India flight with approximately 240 passengers crashed.





shortly after takeoff near Ahmedabad, India. I express my profound condolences to the people of India." -- PTI