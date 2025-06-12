HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Plane crash: Pak PM, his brother Nawaz extend condolences

Thu, 12 June 2025
Share:
20:35
image
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday expressed grief over the Air India plane crash in Ahmadabad and extended condolences to the families of the victims.

The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, carrying 242 people, crashed shortly after takeoff near the Ahmedabad Airport.

"Saddened by the tragic crash of Air India flight near Ahmedabad today. We extend our condolences to the families of the victims grieving this immense loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by this heartbreaking tragedy," Shehbaz said in a post on X.

His elder brother and three-time former premier Nawaz Sharif offered condolences to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of India over the loss of life in the plane crash, saying this devastating loss transcends borders and reminds us of our shared humanity.

"My heartfelt condolences to the families of the precious lives lost in the tragic Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad. This devastating loss transcends borders and reminds us of our shared humanity. My deepest sympathies to Prime Minister Modi and the people of India," Nawaz, the ruling PML-N supremo, said in a post on X.

Pakistan People's Party Chairman and former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said: "Saddened to hear a tragic incident occurred earlier today. Where an Air India flight with approximately 240 passengers crashed. 

shortly after takeoff near Ahmedabad, India. I express my profound condolences to the people of India." -- PTI

TOP STORIES

1 survived as AI flight with 242 on board crashes in Ahmedabad
1 survived as AI flight with 242 on board crashes in Ahmedabad

An Air India aircraft with 242 passengers on board heading to London crashed in the Meghaninagar area near Ahmedabad airport on Thursday afternoon, the police said.

LIVE! Tata Group to provide Rs 1cr to plane crash victim's kin
LIVE! Tata Group to provide Rs 1cr to plane crash victim's kin

Ex-Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani dies in Air India plane crash
Ex-Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani dies in Air India plane crash

"Vijay Rupani was going to London by the Air India flight," said senior state BJP leader Bhupendrasinh Chudasama.

'Pilots Must Have Tried Everything In 50 Seconds'
'Pilots Must Have Tried Everything In 50 Seconds'

'In 50 seconds, the pilots were fighting drag, trying relight, throttling up and avoiding obstacles.''They had neither height nor speed. There was no margin.'

Fire, clouds of smoke: Eyewitness recounts Guj plane crash
Fire, clouds of smoke: Eyewitness recounts Guj plane crash

Speaking about the building in which the plane crashed, the eyewitness said, "It is a residential building, doctors live there."

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD