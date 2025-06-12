HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Plane crash: NCP leader Tatkare's relative among crew

Thu, 12 June 2025
Share:
18:18
image
Maharashtra NCP chief Sunil Tatkare on Thursday said senior crew member Aparna Mahadik who was on board the Air India flight that crashed in Ahmedabad is related to him. "Aparna Mahadik is the daughter-in-law of my younger sister. Her family lives in Goregaon in Mumbai," Tatkare, MP from Raigad, told PTI. 

"My nephew -- Aparna's husband -- is also an Air India cabin crew. He was in Delhi. The Mahadik family has been informed about the tragedy," he said. Aparna Mahadik (42) was on board the Air India flight AI171 that tragically crashed shortly after take off from Ahmedabad airport . The Boeing 787 Dreamliner was carrying 242 people. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Air India plane crash: 1 survivor found, says police
LIVE! Air India plane crash: 1 survivor found, says police

Plane crash: Charred bodies, debris at medical college premises
Plane crash: Charred bodies, debris at medical college premises

The area around the crash site is densely populated.

Air India plane crash: Maha MP's relative among cabin crew
Air India plane crash: Maha MP's relative among cabin crew

Aparna Mahadik, 42, was on board the Air India flight AI171 that tragically crashed shortly after take off from Ahmedabad airport. The Boeing 787 Dreamliner was carrying 242 people.

'Such Crashes Are One-In-A-Million'
'Such Crashes Are One-In-A-Million'

'A Mayday at 600-800 feet followed by descent to 450 feet suggests the pilot still had control.'

A look at deadliest air crashes in India
A look at deadliest air crashes in India

After a London-bound Air India aircraft crashed shortly after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport on Thursday, the spotlight is back on India's history with aviation disasters.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD