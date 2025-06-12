Plane crash: 265 bodies brought to Ahmedabad hospital

23:24

As many as 265 bodies have been brought to the city civil hospital following the horrific crash of the London-bound Air India plane in Ahmedabad on Thursday afternoon, a police official said.





"265 bodies have reached the hospital as per the message we received," Deputy Commissioner of Police Kanan Desai told reporters.





There was no official count of those killed hours after the Boeing 787 Dreamliner with 242 passengers and crew on board crashed into residential quarters of BJ Medical College and civil hospital in Meghaninagar area soon after take-off.





Union minister Amit Shah said earlier in the evening that the temperature inside the crashed plane was so high due to burning fuel that there was no chance that anyone could be saved.





"The number of those killed will be officially released by the authorities after DNA test and identification of the victims," Shah said, while adding that one passenger did survive. -- PTI