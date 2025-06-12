HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Plane crash: 265 bodies brought to Ahmedabad hospital

Thu, 12 June 2025
As many as 265 bodies have been brought to the city civil hospital following the horrific crash of the London-bound Air India plane in Ahmedabad on Thursday afternoon, a police official said.

"265 bodies have reached the hospital as per the message we received," Deputy Commissioner of Police Kanan Desai told reporters.

There was no official count of those killed hours after the Boeing 787 Dreamliner with 242 passengers and crew on board  crashed into residential quarters of BJ Medical College and civil hospital in Meghaninagar area soon after take-off. 

Union minister Amit Shah said earlier in the evening that the temperature inside the crashed plane was so high due to burning fuel that there was no chance that anyone could be saved.

"The number of those killed will be officially released by the authorities after DNA test and identification of the victims," Shah said, while adding that one passenger did survive. -- PTI  

TOP STORIES

1 survived as AI flight with 242 on board crashes in Ahmedabad
An Air India aircraft with 242 passengers on board heading to London crashed in the Meghaninagar area near Ahmedabad airport on Thursday afternoon, the police said.

1.25L ltr fuel in plane, no chance of survival: Shah
Shah said the number of those killed will be officially released by the authorities after DNA test and identification of the victims.

'Pilots Must Have Tried Everything In 50 Seconds'
'In 50 seconds, the pilots were fighting drag, trying relight, throttling up and avoiding obstacles.''They had neither height nor speed. There was no margin.'

'She had said she was very scared of plane crash'
Twenty-year-old Nganthoi, who was a cabin crew member for the last three years, was among the 242 people onboard Air India Flight AI 171, which crashed minutes after take-off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in...

