HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Orange alert issued in Dakshina Kannada district, schools shut

Thu, 12 June 2025
Share:
10:19
File pic
File pic
With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting continued heavy rainfall across coastal Karnataka, an Orange alert has been declared for Dakshina Kannada district.

In light of the severe weather conditions, district authorities have announced a holiday for all Anganwadi centres, primary and high schools (government, aided and private institutions) on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner of the district, Mullai Muhilan, has activated emergency response measures under the Disaster Management Authority. Officials at both district and taluk levels have been instructed to remain stationed at their respective headquarters and ensure uninterrupted coordination of disaster management efforts. 

A public advisory has been issued urging parents to prevent children from venturing near water bodies, low-lying areas, rivers, and the seashore. Fisherfolk have also been strictly advised not to venture into the sea. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'Sonam never talked to Raja properly before marriage'
LIVE! 'Sonam never talked to Raja properly before marriage'

Love triangle gone wrong: Man killed, body kept in freezer
Love triangle gone wrong: Man killed, body kept in freezer

A 26-year-old man was allegedly murdered and his body stored in an ice-cream freezer in Tripura in a love triangle gone wrong, the police said on Wednesday.

Sonam's Mobile Phones Are Missing
Sonam's Mobile Phones Are Missing

'Sonam's phones must have been destroyed somewhere on the way, but we cannot confirm it until we start questioning her.'

'Something always goes wrong with India': Yunus
'Something always goes wrong with India': Yunus

Bangladesh Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus has said that his interim government wanted good relations with India, but 'something always went wrong'.

Why India May Want To Copy Telangana's Caste Census
Why India May Want To Copy Telangana's Caste Census

'For the first time in this country, perhaps the first time anywhere, we are going to use backwardness index.''It is a fundamental shift in the discourse in the country's social justice.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD