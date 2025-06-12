'My office is 200 m from plane crash site, I heard...'

A man, who claims to be an eyewitness, says, "I have my office 200 metres from here. As soon as I stepped out of the office, I heard a very loud noise, and smoke filled the area suddenly. A commotion broke out here and then we saw that this accident had occurred.
"When I reached the spot, I saw debris scattered here, there was a fire and smoke was billowing here. Nothing was visible. We then came to know that the wings of the aircraft fell here and that an aircraft crashed. We don't know about the casualties but there is a building here where doctors reside."
MLA Darshna Vaghela says, "I was in my office nearby when the plane crashed, and there was a loud thud. The flats of the doctors have been damaged. The rescue operation will continue."