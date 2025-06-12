King Charles expresses shock over Ahmedabad plane crash

18:41

Britain's King Charles III and Prime Minister Keir Starmer expressed their shock and devastation on Thursday following a plane crash involving a London-bound Air India flight with 53 British nationals among 242 on board, shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad Airport.





King Charles said he and his wife, Queen Camilla, were "desperately shocked by the terrible events in Ahmedabad this morning".





"Our special prayers and deepest possible sympathy are with the families and friends of all those affected by this appallingly tragic incident across so many nations, as they await news of their loved ones," reads his statement issued from Buckingham Palace.





"I would like to pay a particular tribute to the heroic efforts of the emergency services and all those providing help and support at this most heartbreaking and traumatic time," the 76-year-old monarch said.





Earlier, the palace said the King had been kept informed as news of the crash hit the headlines in the UK around 9 am local time.





"The scenes emerging of a London-bound plane carrying many British nationals crashing in the Indian city of Ahmedabad are devastating," said Prime Minister Starmer.





"I am being kept updated as the situation develops, and my thoughts are with the passengers and their families at this deeply distressing time," he said. -- PTI