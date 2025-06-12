IOCL Recalls 5-Year Bonds

10:08





"They were getting good rates but they still chose to withdraw maybe because the rates were not up to their expectations," said a dealer at a State-owned bank. "There can't be any other reason to withdraw,' he added.





According to market participants, IOCL had the option to retain Rs 3,000 crore at a yield of 6.51 per cent from the total bid book of Rs 9,800 crore. The firm had managed to attract competitive pricing -- about 50 basis points above the corresponding government security on an annualised basis.





Market participants said that shorter tenure bonds may outperform longer tenure bonds in near term.





"IOCL was likely expecting finer levels post-policy, especially after the initial rally on the policy day. However, yields reversed direction shortly thereafter. Despite this, they managed to secure attractive pricing -- roughly a 50 bps spread over the corresponding g-sec on an annualised basis," said Venkatakrishnan Srinivasan, founder and managing partner of Rockfort Fincap LLP.





-- Anjali Kumari, Business Standard

Indian Oil Corporation Limited withdrew its five-year bond issuance on Wednesday due to higher-than-expected yield, said market participants. The firm was expecting lower yield levels following the initial rally in the short-term bonds when the rate cuts were announced, they said.