If I was quiet...: Raja's sister on backlash over reels

Thu, 12 June 2025
10:39
Raja Raghuvanshi's sister, Srashti, has received massive backlash over her Instagram reels, lashing out at Sonam - her sister-in-law and the prime accused in the murder of her brother. Ever since Raja's body was found in a gorge in Meghalaya, Srashti has been posting reels raising awareness around her brother's death and calling for justice.

However, this did not sit well with users as they accused her of using her family tragedy as a way to gain traction online.

Srashti has now responded to the backlash, saying that if she had stayed quiet, then the case would have been closed in two to three days - with no trace of Raja's killers. 

"Whoever is saying that I'm using my brother's death to increase my followers and views, it's not like that. If I hadn't posted and it had not gone viral, maybe his killers would not have been found yet. If we had kept quiet then this case would have closed in two to three days. We have seen so many such cases - killers would not have been found," she said in a post on Instagram.

Srashti said that whatever she can do for her murdered brother, she will.

-- NDTV

