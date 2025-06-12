HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      

Guj crash: Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg speaks with Air India chairman

Thu, 12 June 2025
Share:
23:58
Air India chairman N Chandrasekaran
Air India chairman N Chandrasekaran
Boeing president and chief executive officer Kelly Ortberg on Thursday said he has spoken with Air India chairman N Chandrasekaran, following the crash of an Air India aircraft shortly after takeoff from the Ahmedabad Airport.

"Our deepest condolences go out to the loved ones of the passengers and crew on board Air India Flight 171, as well as everyone affected in Ahmedabad," Ortberg said in a statement.

"I have spoken with Air India Chairman N Chandrasekaran to offer our full support,  he said.

He also said that a Boeing team stands ready to support the investigation led by India's Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau.

Boeing will defer to India's AAIB to provide information about Air India flight 171, in adherence with the United Nations International Civil Aviation Organisation protocol, the US aircraft maker said in the statement.

The London-bound Boeing 787-8 aircraft crashed into a medical college complex and burst into a ball of fire moments after take-off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, possibly killing almost everyone on board in one of the country's worst air disasters. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Plane crash: 265 bodies brought to Ahmedabad hospital
LIVE! Plane crash: 265 bodies brought to Ahmedabad hospital

1 survived as AI flight with 242 on board crashes in Ahmedabad
1 survived as AI flight with 242 on board crashes in Ahmedabad

An Air India aircraft with 242 passengers on board heading to London crashed in the Meghaninagar area near Ahmedabad airport on Thursday afternoon, the police said.

1.25L ltr fuel in plane, no chance of survival: Shah
1.25L ltr fuel in plane, no chance of survival: Shah

Shah said the number of those killed will be officially released by the authorities after DNA test and identification of the victims.

'Pilots Must Have Tried Everything In 50 Seconds'
'Pilots Must Have Tried Everything In 50 Seconds'

'In 50 seconds, the pilots were fighting drag, trying relight, throttling up and avoiding obstacles.''They had neither height nor speed. There was no margin.'

'She had said she was very scared of plane crash'
'She had said she was very scared of plane crash'

Twenty-year-old Nganthoi, who was a cabin crew member for the last three years, was among the 242 people onboard Air India Flight AI 171, which crashed minutes after take-off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD